Over 100 people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 when they attended a camping event in Okanogan County.
According to the Okanogan Public Health, the two-day even occurred July 24 and July 25 just north of Methow on private property.
Okanogan County Public Health is asking people who attended the event to call them at 509-422-7140.
Okanogan Public Health is asking people to refrain from group gatherings since they increase the risk for COVID-19 transmission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.