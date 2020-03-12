The Washington State Department of Health has updated its statistics for COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Thursday, March 12, there are now 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 deaths associated with the virus.
The majority of cases are still coming from King county, which has 270 positive cases and 27 deaths.
Snohomish county is reporting 108 confirmed cases and three deaths.
According to the Department of Health, the risk of exposure is increasing for people in Washington as the virus continues to spread in several communities. Health care workers caring for coronavirus patients are at an elevated risk of exposure.
People who've had close contact with coronavirus patients are also at an elevated risk of exposure, as are travelers returning from affected international locations.
"The risk posed by a virus outbreak depends on factors including how well it spreads between people, the severity of the illness it causes, and the medical or other measures we have to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccine or treatment medications)," the Health Department said on its website.
