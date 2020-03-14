On Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Health is reporting 40 people have died from COVID-19.
The death toll jumped three people from Friday's update of 37 people.
Thirty-five people have died in King County with four in Snohomich County and one in Grant County.
The total number of people who have tested positive in the state of Washington is 642.
Between Friday's and Saturday's update, King County saw 59 new cases. The entire state saw 74 new cases.
