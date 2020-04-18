SPOKANE, Wash., - The Washington state unemployment portal went dark on Saturday for a massive update that will allow contracted, self-employed and part-time workers to apply for unemployment.
Scott Stewart falls into that category. He's recently unemployed due to COVID-19, has bills to pay and has a family. He hopes the Employment Security Department system update will help him take care of them. He went to the department for help when he lost all of his work as a bail bondsman and bail enforcement agent in late March, but his status as an independent contractor proved to be a challenge.
"I was trying to find out if I qualified for anything in the first place or if they were in the process of putting a system in place for qualification," Stewart said.
ESD commissioner Suzi LeVine said the update will take away his worries about eligibility.
"The federal cares act, which will expand eligibility to those who had previously been ineligible," Levine said. "Including independent contractors, self-employed workers and those with fewer than 680 hours."
Steward said his wife still has a job, but with three kids and mounds of bills to pay, unemployment would be a financial lifesaver for the family if the system works. He said ESD's online instructions are "clear as swamp water" and is frustrated by bogged down phone lines and unanswered requests for help.
"It gives me a sliver of hope that something's going to go into effect that has been promised for quite a while, but I'm skeptical enough," Stewart said. "I'll believe it when I actually see it in effect."
Commissioner LeVine said the department is working to fix problems by adding new resources and hiring more staff to take calls for help. She said there should be a clearer path toward successfully applying for unemployment on the updated website.
"With this rollout of the expansion of unemployment assistance, frankly we have an instruction manual for folks to go through," LeVine said.
ESD E-systems and phone lines won't be available through Saturday, but application checklists on the website are still accessible. Commissioner LeVine recommends all Washington residents filing for unemployment go through them to ensure they are prepared for the process when systems start coming back online on Sunday.
