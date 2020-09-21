The Moscow City Council unanimously voted 'yes' to extend the mask mandate.
The Public Health Emergency Order went into effect in Moscow at the beginning of July 2020 and was set to expire on October 6, 2020.
The extension will keep the mask mandate in effect until January 5, 2021.
The order mandates wearing face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained. The order also mandates that masks must be worn inside businesses.
