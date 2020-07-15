MOSCOW, Idaho - The Dutch Bros Coffee shop in Moscow, Idaho, says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dutch Bros learned that the employee from the shop at 321 N. Main St. received the positive result on Tuesday, July 14. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
Dutch Bros says prior to the positive test, that employee worked a day shift on July 7 and an evening shift on July 8.
"After learning of the case, the shop began closing procedures and, as an extra precaution, the location will undergo a deep clean overnight [Tuesday-Wednesday]," Dutch Bros said in a statement. "We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations."
The Inland Northwest has seen multiple COVID-19 cases out of various Dutch Bros locations, including Moses Lake, Airway Heights and Spokane (N. Division St.)
Dutch Bros. has addtionally taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Enforced increased hand washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at drive-thrus
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through drive-thru windows
- Instituted a cashless payment system, thereby eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and baristas
- Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
