MOSCOW, Idaho - According to Moscow-Pullman Daily News, five people were cited at a public psalm sing for not following Moscow's mask/social distancing guidelines on Wednesday afternoon.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News said three arrests were made for resisting or obstructing an officer, included Latah County Commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench.
Following the arrest and release from custody, Rench posted a Facebook live on his podcast's Facebook page called, "CrossPolitic Studios."
In the Facebook live, Rench told his account of what happened.
"The cop came to talk to me and said, 'give me your license I'm going to write you a ticket.'
"I said, 'you don't need to do this, you don't need to write me a ticket.'
"And the cop kept repeating, give me your license, so I said 'you're better than this,'" Rench said on his podcast.
According to Rench, the officer asked one more time for his license, telling him it was the last time he would ask.
In a video from CrossPolitic Studios, the officers who placed Rench under arrest said, "he is charged with a violation of the city's ordinance 20-3."
The public psalm sing event where the citations and arrests happened was held by Christ Church.
KHQ has reached out to the Moscow Police Department. Information will be updated as it is received.
