MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An employee at the Dutch Bros Coffee stand in Moses Lake has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a temporary closure for cleaning purposes.
"The health and well-being of our customers and employees is always our top priority," Dutch Bros said in a statement. "That's why we feel it’s important to confirm an employee of Dutch Bros Moses Lake has tested positive for COVID-19."
Dutch Bros says the employee works at the shop located at 121 N Stratford Rd. That employee took the test on Thursday, June 4, and received the positive COVID-19 result on Sunday, June 7. That person has been advised to self-isolate for two weeks.
Upon learning of the positive case Sunday morning, Dutch Bros immediately began closing procedures, and plans to undergo a third-party deep clean prior to reopening as an extra precaution. The coffee shop is also working with public health officials to monitor protocols.
According to Dutch Bros, the employee worked on the following days/shifts over the past few weeks:
- Morning-midday shifts 5/15, 5/22, 5/29 and 6/2
- Afternoon shifts 5/14, 5/17, 5/19, 5/21, 5/26 and 5/28
- Evening shifts 5/16, 5/23, 5/24, 5/30 and 5/31
Dutch Bros says several steps have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Grant County Health District has reported over 240 positive cases of novel coronavirus and four deaths as of Friday, June 5. The GCHD does not provide COVID-19 updates on weekends.
