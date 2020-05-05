MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Unable to host a typical graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moses Lake High School will be sending off its class of 2020 with a parade next month.
"We cannot replace the experiences you have been deprived of, however, we have a plan to ensure that the Senior Class of 2020 will NOT be forgotten!" MLHS Principal Triscia Hochstatter said in a letter to seniors and families.
School officials have coordinated with Moses Lake city officials, police and the Grant County Health District to arrange the Class of 2020 Parade with a route through Moses Lake on June 5.
"We hope this once-in-a-lifetime event will memorialize the Class of 2020 for years to come!" Hochstatter wrote.
The procession will begin with the staging of seniors and families at the Grant County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m., with families encouraged to decorate their cars as seniors proudly wear their caps and gowns. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and eventually divide into six smaller groups. Each group will receive diploma covers and have photo opportunities.
MLHS and the Moses Lake School District have arranged for cap, gown and announcement pickups on May 18, with online orders available for caps/gowns through May 12. MLHS has also made arrangements for senior slideshows, senior awards and yearbook distribution.
"We absolutely cannot wait to celebrate our 2020 Seniors!" Hochstatter said.
