MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake School District staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post made by the district, the staff member's last day of contact on the Moses Lake High School campus was March 16, 2020.
All individuals who had contact with the staff member have been notified and have been put in touch with Grant County Public Health.
The district is urging all students and their family members to stay at home and monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms through at least Monday, March 31.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you or your children develop any of these symptoms, you're asked to contact your health care provider and let them know.
