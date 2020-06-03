SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Library District is offering curbside pickup for holds at most libraries.
The service will be available Tuesday - Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., when libraries would normally be open. Customers can pick up holds at the library once they've been notified by email, phone call or posted mail that their holds are available.
When customers arrive at the library, they should look for curbside pickup signs in the parking lot.
"Curbside pickup of library holds is new to our libraries and customers and we greatly appreciate your understanding as we fine-tune this service," The Spokane County Library District said in a release "Be assured, we're doing everything we can to make this process as safe and seamless as possible."
Customers picking up holds are asked to quickly come and go. Due to parking, staffing and building configuration, curbside service will look a little different from library to library. People are asked to please follow directions and have patience.
Libraries remain closed for all other services and programs at this time.
For full details on how to pick up library holds and to see when curbside pickup is available at your local library, click HERE.
