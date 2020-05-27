SPOKANE, Wash. - More than a million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus lockdown went into place in late March.
Mount Spokane football coach and math teacher Terry Cloer is one of them.
"I mean it's scary," said Cloer. "It's scary that that information is out there and they're able to do that and get that information."
Nigerian fraudsters have been submitting bogus unemployment claims under the names of tens of thousands of people.
"I had no idea (until) I got an email from our district office saying that there had been some identity theft and some unemployment claims filed for people, and I was like, oh, that's too bad," Cloer said.
He immediately did what police want anyone to do in this type of situation, called Crime Check and filed a report with them before contacting the unemployment department. The painstaking tsunami of stress of getting his identity back had begun, but locally, Cloer isn't the only one facing this dilemma.
Spokane Police say just in the month of May 2020 alone, there have been 933 identity theft reports. Compare that to just 398 for the entire year of 2019.
Since May 11, Crime Check has taken over 2,200 fraud reports. Typically on an average day, Crime Check takes 10 to 12 fraud reports per day, but now are taking over 140 per day. Police say the numbers are leveling off but by any means are not falling.
Coach Cloer was able to blow the whistle fast enough and has a message for people going through the same thing.
"Watch what you get in the mail. They obviously have your information, and they have your address," said Cloer. "If you get something in the mail that's out of ordinary that you didn't sign up for, don't think oh that's weird. Check into it."
Here are the step you need to take if you think a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in your name.
Step One – Contact HR
- Contact your organizations HR staff to coordinate and report the incident to your employer.
Step Two – Contact Washington State ESD
- Call the WA State Employment Security Dept (ESD). at 800-246-9763 to report the fraud.
- You will need the following information for identity verification.
- Last 4 of your SSN:
- Date of birth, address
- Current phone #
- Information on how you learned a a claim was filed on your behalf
- Or contact ESD via an online form.
Step Three – Police Report
- File an online or non-emergency report with the agency whose jurisdiction you live in. (Spokane County - Crime Check 509-456-2233)
- Start keeping a file folder or journal with the information from this incident, including any case numbers. Some government services and accommodations are available to victims of identity theft that are not available to the general public, such as getting certain public records sealed.
Step Four – The Three Major Credit Bureaus
- Obtain your free credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion at Annual Credit Report
- or call 1-877-322-8228
- Report to the credit bureaus that the fraudulent claim was made using your identity and provide them with the case number from your police report. You can have a fraud alert put on your identity or freeze your credit. Doing either is free by law.
- A fraud alert is free and will make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert, contact one of the three credit bureaus. That company must tell the other two.
- Experian 1-888-397-3742
- TransUnion 1-800-680-7289
- Equifax 1-888-766-0008
- Check your credit activity at least once a year. As a victim of identity-theft you have the right to check it monthly if you choose.
- Credit Freeze – If you do not have upcoming large purchases, such as a home, you may want to freeze your credit for more protection. It is free and you can do it yourself.
Step Five – FTC & IRS
- File a short report with the FTC and give them the case number for your local police report. More info here.
- Consider setting up an IRS account. If you create an account with your social-security number it will prevent criminals from creating an account using your identity.
- Another option is to lock your social-security number(The next wave of this cyber-attack may be IRS tax fraud.)
- All of this reporting seems redundant, but we want to make sure you are recognized as a victim by the local, state, and federal government. Also, the more people who report it, the more support Law Enforcement agents will get to pursue the perpetrators.
Step Six – Keep Your Notes
- Hang on to any notes, copies of emails, etc. This is the paper trail that you can reference if you face any identity issues or locate inaccuracies on your credit history sometime in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.