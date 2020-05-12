The State of Washington took extra steps to protect the privacy of people reporting violations of the governor's 'Stay Home - Stay Safe' order, but only after thousands of residents had shared their personal information on the state's website.
Some people who made the reports to the Attorney General's office during the month of April are now receiving threats, after the list of complaints including the person's name, phone number, and email address was published on social media by a right-wing militia group, the Washington Three Percenters.
The list was obtained through a public records request, and the threats were first reported by the Seattle Times. A woman sent the publication a voice message that she said was left on her phone, where a man said, “You got 48 hours to get the (expletive) out of Washington, or I am coming for you, and your loved ones.”
Weeks before the threats began, a Spokane-area woman filed a complaint to the governor’s office about a non-essential business breaking statewide orders. She said she never realized the information she submitted could be made public.
“I would have not given my name and contact information had I known it was not going to be kept private. I wouldn’t have done it,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous out of safety concerns, said.
The anonymous woman from the Spokane-area said she never knew including her personal contact information was optional. A KHQ analysis shows two notices were added to the online form, after she submitted her complaint. Both notices indicated the information submitted to the form was considered public, including a notice specifying the option to submit an anonymous complaint.
The notice is the only wording on the form that indicates there is an option for be anonymous. It wasn’t added until May 1, according to web archives, about a month after the form was posted and shared online.
--
On May 1, two notices to the online complaint form for ‘Violations of the Governor’s Proclamation’ were not present, according to web archives.
Under the ‘Tell us about you’ section: “If you want this to be an anonymous complaint, do not include your name or contact information.”
The first line at the top of the form: “All of the information collected at this site is considered public information.”
On May 9, the two notices were present, according to web archives.
When the complaint form went online on March 31, one notice at the bottom of the form cited a state law, indicating that “all the information collected at this site is considered public information and may be subject to inspection and copying by members of the public,” according to web archives.
The notice was moved to the top of the form on April 1, according to web archives.
“I didn't see that,” an anonymous complainant said. “It didn't say optional. I thought it was a required field, otherwise I wouldn't have put it down, so it couldn't be public.”
—
Mike Faulk, the press secretary for Gov. Inslee, said complaints were always allowed to be submitted anonymously.
“At no point did the form require names/emails/phone numbers to be submitted,” Faulk said. “Though the form already indicated it was subject to public disclosure, additional steps were taken to make this fact even more clear on the complaint form.
When asked to clarify the specific dates of the additional steps/changes, Faulk believed “that decision to add additional clarity on or around May 1 was made by someone at either the Military Department of the JIC (Joint Information Center)."
Washington’s Joint Information Center, which is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, declined a request for an interview and sent the following statement: “We appreciate your request for an interview but are unfortunately unable to accommodate this request at this time. People who are concerned for their safety should contact their local law enforcement.”
We spoke to a man, who did contact their local law enforcement after he received an email titled, “Lowlife scumbag whistle-blower snitches.”
"It was a foul language, MAGA espousing diatribe against people that had registered complaints on the reporting site,” he said. “I’m really disappointed that society is falling apart, and we're tearing each other apart instead of addressing the real problem that is critically facing us... It's also very frustrating to see bullies at work to press their agenda that, at the end of the day, comes down to: the ‘right to go to work’ to my family's right to be alive. I'll always chose life."
The male complainant, who said he was contacted by the FBI, said he does not regret submitting his complaint. However, the female complainant said she does regret making the complaint and would not have done so, in light of her contact information being made public.
"I think it's really unfortunate that information I thought would be kept private and confidential is open to everybody, essentially. I would have not given my name and contact information had I known it was not going to be kept private. I wouldn't have done it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.