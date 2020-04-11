MOYIE SPRINGS, Idaho - The Moyie Mud and Rock Crawl will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
According to a post in the property's official Facebook group, the decision was made due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases.
The Mother's Day weekend mud bog event has been cancelled for the time being with the possibility of being rescheduled for a later date, according to the post.
"Let's all do our part and slow the spread of this virus so taht we can all come together at a future date," the post said.
