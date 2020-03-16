If you were looking to hit the slopes to get out of the house during the COVID-19 outbreak, one resort will be closed.
Mt. Spokane has stopped operations starting Monday, March 16.
In a statement on their website, Mt. Spokane wrote
"The safety of our guests and staff is of utmost importance. Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park has elected to suspend all operations beginning Monday, March 16th. These are very difficult times for the nation as a whole and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility,"
Others in the area are planning to stay open.
Silver Mountain wrote on their web site that they are open, but that is subject to change. Silver Mountain has cut back the seating in the lodge by one third to increase space, and are not operating the salad and soup bar.
The Silver Cup and Spring Carnival has been canceled.
At Schweitzer, the resort is open but taking it day by day. But there are some limitations in place.
They are no longer accepting new lodging reservations, but plan to honor all existing reservations.
All planned events have been canceled. The salad, breakfast buffet and burrito bar are closed.
