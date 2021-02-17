A multi-county COVID-19 outbreak may be linked to a basketball tournament at took place in Pateros on February 6, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
The counties involved are Okanogan, Chelan, and Kittitas.
Okanogan County Public Health officials are asking people who attended the tournament to get tested and watch for symptoms.
Pateros is in Okanogan County, which was in Phase 1 of the Reopening Plan on February 6, the date of the basketball tournament. Competitive sporting events were not permitted under Phase 1 guidelines.
Phase 2 guidelines allow competitive high school sports, but Okanogan County was not in Phase 2 until February 14.
There is no word on how many cases are linked to the outbreak.