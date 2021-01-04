Starting this weekend, Inland Northwest residents can volunteer to participate in a COVID-19 clinical trial for Novavax.
MultiCare Health System announced Monday that they are bringing the phase three clinical trial to the Inland Northwest.
Over 100 clinics and hospitals around the country participating in this Novavax trial.
MultiCare is looking to enroll 300 people to participate in the trial at the Rockwood Clinic in Cheney.
MultiCare said they want a diverse group of people, including people 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, and people from racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Two out of three people participating in the trial will receive two injections of the vaccine spaced three weeks apart. The vaccine is designed to create neutralizing antibodies to fight COVID-19 infection.
The remaining one-third of participants will receive injections of a placebo made of saline solution.
MultiCare doctors and researchers are holding a virtual town hall where people can ask questions and learn more.
The online event will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. People can register for the event here.
Over 30,000 people across the United States and Mexico are expected t participate in the phase three trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.