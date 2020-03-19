SPOKANE, Wash. - A MultiCare employee working at the healthcare provider's Internal Medicine Clinic in Spokane has tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker's lab results came back Thursday afternoon, and the Spokane Regional Health District was immediately notified.
According to MultiCare, patients who could have been in contact with the worker during this period will be contacted by MultiCare workers.
Patients will be asked to monitor their symptoms, and anyone who experiencing symptoms (cough, fever and shortness of breath) will be offered testing.
“We know that we are in an unprecedented time and we are doing all possible to keep both patients and employees safe,” MultiCare’s spokesman, George Hampton, said in a statement. “We feel for any patients or employees affected. We are grateful to our employees who work on the front lines of this health emergency.”
According to MultiCare, any of the employee's colleagues who start to show symptoms will be tested and isolated immediately.
The healthcare provider is cleaning and disinfecting the entire clinic before any additional patients visit the clinic.
MultiCare is now restricting visits to the clinic by offering virtual visits and postponing routine visits to help reduce the volume of patients seen at the clinic.
