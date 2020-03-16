SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Health System has announced that elective, or non-emergency surgeries and procedures in the Inland Northwest and Puget Sound areas have been postponed.
The postponement runs for the week of Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 22 and will possibly extend longer. The measure was taken to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients and to conserve limited supplies.
According to a release from MultiCare, the decision comes as the organization prepares to see an increase in patients in the coming weeks.
"Like many health systems throughout the country, [MultiCare] is challenged by limited protective equipment, and is delaying non-emergency surgeries to conserve these supplies," the release said.
MultiCare will continue to perform critical and emergency surgeries during this time.
The organization does not know when it will be able to reschedule the delayed procedures.
"At MultiCare Health System, our highest priority is the safety of our patients, staff and the communities we serve," MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in the release. "We understand this is difficult news for our patients, and we are truly sorry. We are committed to helping our patients manage their health conditions until there is an appropriate time to reschedule their surgeries."
MultiCare will continue to monitor the status of supplies, staff and available beds and will make decisions about delaying more upcoming surgeries on a weekly basis.
"This is an extraordinary and unusual time for our region and for the people who depend on us," Robertson said. "We are especially grateful for the dedication and expertise of our doctors, advanced practice providers, nurses and staff as we continue to help our communities navigate the COVID-29 crisis."
