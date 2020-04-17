SPOKANE, Wash. - Five Spokane residents are participating in a MultiCare clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral medication originally created to treat Ebola.
Part one of MultiCare's clinical trial has 37 patients and is taking place in Tacoma, Washington. Researchers are three weeks into the trial and say the results of Remdesivir look promising.
"Seventeen patients have been discharged and three patients have been extubated," Dr. Vinay Malhotra, the clinical trial's principal investigator, said.
"You can understand these are sick people who were intubated, who had multi-system failures, who had significant respiratory distress, and we were able to achieve that."
Remdesivir is not a vaccine, but a medication that can help treat someone who's already sick. Based on the trials initial results, the antiviral medication works best when given to someone who is in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 disease.
According to Dr. Malhotra, the treatment gets inside the virus cell and kills it, preventing it from invading other healthy cells and making copies of itself.
"It will reduce the number of days of hospitalization, so the morbidity associated with it and the mortality associated with it," Dr. Malhotra said.
While the prospect of developing an effective treatment for COVID-19 is promising, Dr. Malhotra said wearing masks, continuing social distancing and making other individual choices are the best methods to help stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.
"From our side I think what folks need to understand is that life will be the way it was on February 15," Dr. Malhotra said. "It's going to start very gradually building up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.