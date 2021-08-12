MultiCare Health System has announced that they are tightening visitor restrictions due to the rise in hospitalizations in the area.
Effective immediately, for MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals, only one visitor or caregiver will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients.
In Family Birth Centers, patients will be allowed two support people during labor and birth. However, two hours after delivery, the second person will be required to leave the hospital. The second support person will be the same person throughout the entire hospital stay.
MultiCare says for their Rockwood Clinics, patients should consider bringing children to appointments "only when necessary."
These restrictions are applicable for all people regardless of vaccination status. More information can be found here.