TACOMA, Wash. - MultiCare Health Systems is mandating more than 6,000 non-clinical employees take 17 shift furloughs to "support the organization's viability and financial health."
According to a release by MultiCare, the furloughs would start on May 10, 2020 and go through Jan 2, 2021. Employees would be furloughed for one shift per pay period for the rest of the year.
MultiCare Health Systems has lost more than $160 million dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has already reduced pay to company executives, deferred hiring for some roles and introduced a voluntary furlough program.
Options for fulfilling the 17 shift furlough depend on the employee's status with MultiCare, whether they're exempt or non-exempt.
All employees will continue to receive basic health benefits and will still be responsible for health plan contributions and dental coverage.
