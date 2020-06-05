OLYMPIA, Wash. - 14 counties have been approved to advance phases in the Washington Safe Start plan, including multiple rural Eastern Washington counties moving to phase 3.
Friday, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman made the following phase approvals
- Approved to move from phase 1 to phase 2: Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties
- King County approved to move into a modified version of phase 1
- Approved to move from phase 2 to phase 3: Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties
A total of five counties are in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 26 counties are in Phase 2 and seven counties are in Phase 3.
Whitman County submitted a phase 3 application request Friday.
Gov. Jay Inslee's office released a safety plan template for businesses opening under phase 3. Businesses are required to comply with all health and safety requirements outlined under Inslee's guidance.
You can check out the COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard, recently updated where you can check out how your county is stacking up to key metrics used when considering phase approvals.
