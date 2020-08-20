OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued new guidance that would allow museums, bowling and agritourism to operate under phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines. We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus. Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.” said Inslee.
Newly-issued guidelines would allow museums in Phase 2 counties to operate under certain requirements, while museums in phase 3 counties could operate with capacity limits.
Bowling league play would be allowed in both Phase 2 & Phase 3 counties, should facilities be able to meet certain health requirements.
U-pick farms and tree farms could also operate under phase 2 thanks to new agritourism guidance.
Inslee's office also made updates to the outdoor recreation regarding restrictions to non-spectator motor sports in phase 1 and phase 2 of the plan, going into effect on Aug. 24. Under the new rules: Go-Kart tracks, ORV/Motocross facilities and participant-only motorsports spectators, camping, races, and events are not allowed.
For reopening guidance in other industries, visit this link: https://www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance-businesses-and-workers?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
