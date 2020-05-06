SPOKANE, Wash. - MUV Fitness is partnering with 2nd Harvest to host "Spokane's Largest Food Drive," on Friday, May 8.
According to MUV, the food drive will be running from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday. People who wish to donate can do so at the North Spokane, South Spokane or Spokane Valley MUV Fitness locations.
Staff will be wiping down all donations to comply with COVID-19 sanitation regulations and ensure people receiving donations remain safe.
"MUV Fitness and 2nd Harvest encourage you and the entire Spokane community to donate in order to better help those that are less fortunate as these resources have been recently depleted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak," a release from MUV said.
They are specifically looking for donations of canned fish and lean meats, healthy soups and stews, dry or canned beans, whole grain pasta, rice and cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter or other nut butters.
The North Spokane MUV Fitness is located at 603 E. Holland Ave. The South Spokane MUV Fitness is located at 5501 S. Regal St. The Spokane Valley MUV Fitness is located at 14927 E. Sprague Ave.
