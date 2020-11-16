SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions from Governor Jay Inslee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Washington will need federal help to keep businesses afloat.
On Sunday, Gov. Inslee said the state has $50-million set aside to help businesses but Mayor Woodward feels that is not enough.
Mayor Woodward said she plans to reach out to Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers about pushing for federal aid.
"I think the Governor did what the Governor felt he had to do," she said about the COVID-19 restrictions. "My effort right now is to help those who are impacted."
Mayor Woodward said the city will announce the new steps they will take to help businesses later this week.
Mayor Woodward said she agrees with Governor Inslee about having to get case counts down across the state.
"It's alarming how high our cases have gotten," she said.
She said it is important that Washingtonians adhere to public health guidance by wearing masks and being socially distant from each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.