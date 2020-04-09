COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - High Schools and other organizations across North Idaho are coming together to honor high school seniors and the typical events they're missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools in Washington state and Idaho have been shut down for the rest of the school year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. High schools across the nation will light up their football fields on Friday, April 10 at 8:20 p.m. for the nationwide "Be the Light" Campaign.
The campaign was designed to recognize and honor all of the 2020 seniors and their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments.
The lights on the football fields will be on for 20 minutes, and residents are encourages to drive by and honk in support for this graduating class of seniors, while still practicing social distancing.
Schools are asking participants to take pictures and share them on social media along with the hashtag #bethelight.
The schools in Idaho that are participating include, Lakeland, Lake City, Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, Post Falls, Timberlake High Schools, as wells as Real Life Ministries in Post Falls.
This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.
