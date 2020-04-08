SPOKANE, Wash. - Small businesses are still weathering the COVID-19 storm and will be for several more weeks to come. Now, the state and federal government is offering small business grants to help them stay afloat.
Just a month ago, the now empty streets of Spokane were full of people shopping, going to work and living their normal lives. But now we are living in a very different time, where social distancing and video chats are the new normal.
Businesses that were thriving are now barely surviving, and worried small business owners are at the end of their rope.
"It's the worst trickle-down effect. People are being hit hard and quick from businesses to individuals and we need to get our economy up and running," INBA Executive Director Janice Miller Krummel said.
She's launched an initiative to help mom and pop shops. The "Support Our Small Business" initiative allows city organizations to buy two $50 gift cards from a struggling business. They also advertise deals on products on their page.
But help isn't just coming from the local level. There are state and federal programs to help bridge the coronavirus gap.
Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state is offering grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses with ten or fewer employees to help with rent or other expenses.
Inslee said they have $5 million to spend, which Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown acknowledges isn't enough.
The Small Business Association is also stepping in when it comes to federal loans. SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said they've been working around the clock to get $350 billion out to small businesses, which was made available through the CARES Act.
Small businesses can take loans of up to $10 million with very low interest.
"If you have a small business and need help making payroll because you've been economically injured from the coronavirus, you can apply for a loan that will be completely forgiven As long as that loan is for payroll and your mortgage and lease payments and your utilities," Field said.
Inslee wants Washingtonians to use this money. He said, if they don't, another business in another state will get it, so residents should apply as quickly as possible.
