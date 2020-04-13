A Navy Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) has died of COVID-19 related complications.
According to the U.S. Navy, the Sailor had been admitted to the ICU of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on April 9, and passed away April 13. The name of the Sailor is being withheld until 24 hours pending next-of-kin notification.
The Sailor had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, and was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other CVN 71 Sailors. He was receiving medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.
The Sailor was found unresponsive on April 9 during a daily medical check, later being transferred to the Naval Hospital and eventually moved to the ICU.
