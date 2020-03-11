NEW YORK - The NBA has announced that it will be suspending the remainder of its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested preliminarily positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the NBA, the result was reported shortly before the tip-off of the game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 11.
At that time the game was cancelled. The affected player was not at the Chesapeake Energy Arena where the game was scheduled to take place.
"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of [Wednesday's] schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the release stated.
