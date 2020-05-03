SPOKANE, Wash. - The first Sunday in May in Spokane felt quite empty this year with Bloomsday postponed until September, but dozens of ParaSport Spokane athletes were still quite motivated with a Bloomsday itch.
"We can’t not celebrate our first Sunday in May tradition," ParaSport Spokane organizers said prior to holding a Zoom meeting featuring Bloomsday race footage Sunday morning. Nearly 100 participants from multiple countries joined no matter what their local time was (It was 4 a.m. on Monday for a New Zealand athlete) and traversed the 12-kilometer course digitally on their trainers, included some record holders.
ParaSport used GoPro footage from Hermin Garic taken during Bloomsday 2018, giving participants a virtual tour as they pushed the pace from home. The Zoom meeting was broadcast live on ParaSport Spokane's Facebook page.
Going along with the footage lasting just over 33 minutes, participants took off virtually from Garic's GoPro view down Riverside Ave., raced through Government Way and Fort George Wright Dr. towards the TJ Meenach Bridge, and climbed Doomsday Hill before working their way back towards downtown Spokane for the finish on the Monroe St. Bridge.
"This is the part where we're all wondering what color the shirt will be," Susannah Scaroni said moments after the group finished the virtual race.
Participants joined in from all over the world, with some sharing their thanks and praise to other athletes from places like UK, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and more.
