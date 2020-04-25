Nearly 700 families receive food from Second Harvest during drive-thru distribution

Update, April 25, 4:19 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest's drive-thru food distribution successfully brought food to nearly 700 families.
According to Second Harvest, they saw 443 cars come through on Saturday, April 25. This equated to 2,069 people and almost 690 families who received food.
"We're pretty stunned by the response today but certainly glad everyone heard about it. You know this is really indicative of the need we're hearing about here in Spokane and really throughout the Inland Northwest," Kathy Hedgcock, Senior VP of Philanthropy at Second Harvest, said.
The distribution was scheduled to wrap up at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, but they ended up continuing for an extra hour.
According to Second Harvest, over the past month they've sent out about $1 million worth of food per week to the 26 counties they serve in the region. They need donations to keep their mission going and anyone who would like to help can do so HERE.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - As part of its COVID-19 emergency response efforts, Second Harvest is holding a free food box distribution Saturday, April 25.
The distribution runs from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m., or until supplies last, in front of the Second Harvest Building at 1234 E. Front Ave.
Prepacked boxes of fresh produce and other nutritious perishable products will be distributed at no cost to hundreds of families.
No appointment, identification or proof of income is required.
