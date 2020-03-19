SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 30 Spokane Fire Department firefighters are in self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, as of Thursday, none of the firefighters have received a positive test for novel coronavirus, but one firefighter is in the hospital.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer to the Spokesman-Review that six firefighters are showing symptoms similar to the virus.
In order to prevent the spread of the illness to other firefighters and the community, the Spokane Fire Department is shifting some operations in partnership with a neighboring county fire district to allow firefighters to isolate themselves from family members if they're concerned about spreading the illness to their families.
Under the new procedures, firefighters who usually respond from Spokane Fire Station No. 6 on the West Plains will be stationed at Spokane County Fire Station No. 10, as station No. 6 will serve as a quarantine facility for Spokane firefighters.
Firefighters are at an increased risk for COVID-19 infection because they are exposed to bodily fluids and patients who may have COVID-19. While firefighters have been wearing personal protective equipment, there's always a chance that their PPE could fail.
