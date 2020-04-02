SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is trying a new way to connect her neighborhood from a distance.
Natalie Britton's grandmother is in her thoughts constantly, especially during this era of staying home and social distancing.
"I have a grandma who is alone and she struggles with loneliness, and I thought there must be a lot of other people in the same boat."
Britton wondered how her elderly neighbors were coping with with the situation, so she got on her community's Nextdoor page to ask if she could help them meet any needs.
After that first post, she thought about another person known for bringing neighborhoods together: Mister Rogers. She said one of his quotes was on replay in her brain and gave her an idea.
"All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors. In our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver," Britton said.
Those words sparked the idea for The Giving and Receiving Project. It's a simple concept. Britton uses Nextdoor to connect someone in her neighborhood who needs help with someone who can meet that need.
"Even though we still have to follow social distancing rules and can't be having tea together in a living room at least we can have people checking in on those who are feeling alone and struggling," Britton said.
A giver's role can involve anything from calling a receiver to help them fight loneliness, going to the grocery store for them or just writing them a note to brighten their day.
Britton said her inbox is filling up with messages from people interested in the project, and hopes other neighborhoods around Spokane, the state and the country will give the idea a try.
"Opening up your horizons and understanding that everybody is having a hard time and everybody's going through the same thing I think is a great way to get yourself out of your own situation, and a great way to help people who are really, really struggling," Britton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.