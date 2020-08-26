Starting on Thursday, counties in the Safe Start plan's modified Phase 1 will be allowed to hold new/approved activities.
According to Governor Jay Inslee's Office, Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties will be allowed to have outdoor group fitness classes with five or fewer people, indoor religious services at 25 percent capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), social gatherings with 5 or fewer people outside the household per week, professional services at 25 percent capacity and more.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, they will be permitted to have limited activities in regulated pools, indoor religious services at 25 percent capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), curbside library services, drive in movies and more.
Chelan and Douglas counties will have their in-store retail occupancy reduced from 50 percent to 30 percent.
