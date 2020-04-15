Aaron Rivkin opened Ladder Coffee & Toast a couple of years ago in Spokane, the business was steadily growing.
"We've introduced a lot of food to a coffee shop scene that there really wasn't any before and you know, our interior design is a little bit different than most Spokane shops," Rivkin said.
Then, the pandemic hit. It's a hurdle small business owners like Rivkin never thought they'd have to face.
In a time of need, someone from an app called joe coffee reached out to Rivkin. The app allows mobile ordering and contactless pickup, making ordering coffee much easier while coffee shops have had to close their doors to customers.
The app also provides a reward system that can be redeemed at any shop, making them competitive with the Starbucks mobile app, though joe coffee exclusively supports small businesses across the country.
joe's founders, Brenden and Nick Martin, even decided to waive their commissions during the pandemic to ease the burden on their coffee shop partners.
"When COVID came out, we tried to figure out what can we do to allow these owners who have already put in their blood, sweat and tears to help their coffee shops remain open, but also so they can allow to keep paying their baristas who typically are oftentimes are depending on tips and living paycheck to paycheck or working numerous jobs," Brenden Martin said.
Though Ladder Coffee began using the app just a couple of weeks ago, Rivkin estimates that orders on joe coffee make up roughly a third of all orders they're taking right now.
"joe has made it really simple for our city to be able to hop on an app, you know, enter in your drink, and it's ready for either for pickup or for us to bring to your car," Rivkin said.
joe coffee is partnering with about a thousand small coffee shops across the country to help support local businesses. They're adding new locations every day.
"Especially at a time where it's the slowest much fear, there's so much unknown and uncertainty. Hopefully we can provide a way for to create a little bit of consistency for shops and their customers," Martin said.
Even though the app's reach is national, the founders call Washington home. Originally from the Tri-Cities, the brothers are Cougs, and now headquarter joe coffee from Seattle.
To learn more about the joe coffee app, click HERE
