PULLMAN, WASH- It was a record-breaking COVID weekend in Whitman county.
63 cases was announced on Sunday, and there are more than 500 cases now.
Data compiled by the New York Times ranks Pullman seventh in the country in the nation for fastest-rising cases adjusted for population.
Since students have returned to campus, there has been a 300 percent increase in cases.
To help stop the spread of COVID cases, Washington State University is now launching a campaign of awareness.
The campaign is called Cougs cancel COVID. It is a student-driven effort to promote ways to keep the community healthy.Such, as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and knowing the symptoms, and staying home when sick.
The campaign is to help bring awareness to the importance of following the guidance to help slow the spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.