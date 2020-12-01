A new study conducted by researchers at the CDC found COVID-19 antibodies in blood samples from Washington, California, and Oregon dating back to December 2019.
The virus was originally identified in Wuhan, China in December of 2019 but was not confirmed in the United States until mid January, 2020. The new study suggests that the virus may have been in the U.S. as early as December of 2019.
“The findings of this report suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infections may have been present in the U.S. in December 2019, earlier than previously recognized,” the report said.
Researchers found antibodies in 39 blood samples collected in December from the three west coast states. In addition, 67 samples from Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin contained antibodies before widespread outbreaks had been reported in those regions.
The new findings from this study reinforce scientists growing hypothesis that the coronavirus was silently circulating worldwide earlier than previously known, and could cause researchers to re-evaluate the origins of the virus.
The study was led by CDC researchers and published in 'Clinical Infectious Diseases'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.