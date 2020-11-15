"We've seen people laid off due to previous restrictions from this pandemic in the spring, we've seen some businesses that have not been able to survive, and every single one of those employees and business owners deserve a real feeling of empathy. "I feel it right here," Governor Inslee said Sunday morning, after announcing statewide restrictions due to COVID-19.
This news felt like three steps forward and two steps back.
Mark Starr, owner of David's Pizza, said that this will bring more loss.
"We lost money in March, April, and May- started to break even, almost break even in June- so the question that is before me and a lot of restaurant owners is - Do I stay open? In my case it means I am doing a service for the community; we definitely lose money at it," Starr said.
That's a question a lot of restaurants have on their mind. On Sunday, The Coug in Pullman announced they will close until restrictions are lifted, and Zola in downtown Spokane said the same, also deciding to have their last night open be on Monday.
Restaurant owners said all the proceeds from Sunday and Monday will go toward their employees.
"It's been very hard- our employees are suffering they've been on and off unemployment, and this blow is very hard, we are going into the holidays. People aren't even coming downtown, so the restaurants downtown are especially being hurt by this and I am sure a lot of them are going to close," owner, Kim Coombs said.
Left with takeout options, or limited outside seating, the Washington Hospitality Association said even the outside seating brings a whole other set of issues.
"We have been trying to work with the administration to get the new tenting rules out there for six weeks now, we've known winter is coming an yet we don't have any regulations yet. It's hard to inform local government of here's what you can do or here's what you can build when you don't have any regulations yet. We are continuing to push the new regulations so we can get effective outdoor dining in the NW," CEO, Anthony Anton said.
Other local businesses in the area say now is the time we need to be supporting all local businesses.
"What we ask is that people buy local, buy things that are made local, your local hardware store, your local grocery store, local beer, local things that are made here. Those go back to your community to keep people employed, to pay for their families, to put taxes back into the community, buy local is buy local things made local that are sold in local stores, if we can all come together it would help just a little bit," No-Li owner, John Bryant said.
As we head into this cold and dark season, business owners are encouraging all of us to lean on one another.
"In this next phase 1 when we have to be inside and the weather is adverse, now more than ever we need each other," added Bryant.
Governor Jay Inslee says there is 50-million-dollars worth of relief funds that the state plans to distribute to businesses that are impacted but Inslee's office has not yet detailed what the application process will look like or when it will open.
