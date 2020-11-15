After Governor Inslee announced new restrictions for Washington on Sunday, his office clarified that this will not change the outlook for University athletic programs playing indoor and outdoor sports.
The restrictions outline: "Youth (school and non-school) and adult sporting activities limited to outdoor only for intrateam practices, masks required for athletes."
With that in mind, KHQ reached out to the state office asking if this would change anything for athletic programs like Gonzaga, EWU, WSU, and more.
"College sports already have their own health guidance protocols they will continue to follow" said Washington Press Secretary, Mike Faulk.
These programs will continue to play and practice as outlined by the current guidelines in place.
