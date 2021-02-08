The CDC has guidelines for who has priority to get a COVID-19 vaccine, starting with frontline health care workers and people living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The next group includes other essential workers, people over 65, and people with pre-existing medical conditions—all people at higher risk of contracting the disease or dying once they’ve contracted it. For everyone else, it’s up to your state to decide vaccine priority based on age, health, occupation, and location.

