When will I be able to get vaccinated?

The CDC has guidelines for who has priority to get a COVID-19 vaccine, starting with frontline health care workers and people living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The next group includes other essential workers, people over 65, and people with pre-existing medical conditions—all people at higher risk of contracting the disease or dying once they’ve contracted it. For everyone else, it’s up to your state to decide vaccine priority based on age, health, occupation, and location.

 Canva

New numbers from the Idaho Department of Health shows that the Panhandle Health District has not administered over 58% of their current COVID-19 doses. 

According to the new data, the Panhandle Health District has 16,192 total doses but has only administered 6,734 of them, around 41.5%. 

The data from the Idaho Department of Health is separated by health district region and by provider. There are 22 vaccine providers in the Panhandle region. 

The Panhandle as a region has received 36,725 total doses with 70% of the vaccines administered. 

In comparison, while the Panhandle Health District has administered 41.5% of doses, Kootenai Health has administered 93% of their allocated doses.

According to a statement from the Idaho Department of Health, Providers receive second doses up to a week prior to the dose being due, so much of the inventory is due to second doses being stored until the individual is eligible to receive it.

