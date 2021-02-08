New numbers from the Idaho Department of Health shows that the Panhandle Health District has not administered over 58% of their current COVID-19 doses.
According to the new data, the Panhandle Health District has 16,192 total doses but has only administered 6,734 of them, around 41.5%.
The data from the Idaho Department of Health is separated by health district region and by provider. There are 22 vaccine providers in the Panhandle region.
The Panhandle as a region has received 36,725 total doses with 70% of the vaccines administered.
In comparison, while the Panhandle Health District has administered 41.5% of doses, Kootenai Health has administered 93% of their allocated doses.
According to a statement from the Idaho Department of Health, Providers receive second doses up to a week prior to the dose being due, so much of the inventory is due to second doses being stored until the individual is eligible to receive it.