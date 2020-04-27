New Delhi Police on Monday turned into so-called "coronavirus zombies" in a unique effort to spread awareness among the lock down violators.
Wearing helmets shaped like the microscopic version of the coronavirus and protective suits, volunteers of the police force in the Indian capital were seen walking like zombies on the roads as police made announcements regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread.
Some even mimicked evil laughter as they pretended to attack people walking on roads, much to children's terror.
Police in India have been trying innovative methods to keep people off the streets during the countrywide lockdown to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.
Positive cases of coronavirus in India have crossed 27,000 with 872 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.