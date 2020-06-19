OLYMPIA - A new report from the Washington State Department of Health examines COVID-19 cases by occupation and industry.
The largest number of coronavirus cases in the state is associated with health care workers and people who provide health care support, according to the report.
The manufacturing industry, including traditional manufacturing and food processing facilities, has the second highest number of cases. Retail trade is reported to have the third highest number of cases.
The data, which runs through May 27, includes information on occupation, industry and employers. It was collected during interviews with people who tested positive for the virus.
According to the Department of Health, many of the people who provided occupation and industry information also gave information about race and ethnicity. The information can help identify workers at higher risk of contracting the virus.
"For example, 12 percent of Hispanic and Latinx workers are employed in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, while 21 percent of COVID-19 cases among these workers are in that industry," the Department of Health said in a press release.
The report can be viewed in its entirety HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.