Spokane, WA- Some good news for thousands of Washington's Restaurants, Bars, and Pubs. New Dining Guidance Allows for a return to physical buildings if you meet certain conditions.
The guidelines are in the state's Healthy Washington Reopening Plan.
The Basics of the new guidelines say structures must have at least one permeable wall that can let air into and out of the structure.
CO2 levels must be monitored and remain under 450 parts per million, and seating is still reduced to 25 percent capacity with no more than six people at the table.
These guidelines would allow some businesses the ability to open several windows or large bay doors to bring diners back into their physical space.
