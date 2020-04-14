blood tests COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC

A new report from the Institute for Disease Modeling is showing that social distancing efforts are working to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties better than anticipated. 

According to the Washington Department of Health, the number of new infections a single COVID-19 case will create dropped to around one new case in King County. Similar trends are also being seen in Snohomish and Pierce counties. 

The Washington State Department of Health said the data is encouraging and will help guide policy decision. They added that any modification to the stay home order will need to happen slowly so cases do not spike again. 

