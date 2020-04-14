A new report from the Institute for Disease Modeling is showing that social distancing efforts are working to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties better than anticipated.
According to the Washington Department of Health, the number of new infections a single COVID-19 case will create dropped to around one new case in King County. Similar trends are also being seen in Snohomish and Pierce counties.
The Washington State Department of Health said the data is encouraging and will help guide policy decision. They added that any modification to the stay home order will need to happen slowly so cases do not spike again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.