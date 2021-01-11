New text alerts from WA DOH speeds up exposure notification across state

Starting Monday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is rolling out a new method to help speed up the process of notifying people when they have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to DOH, every person in Washington state who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive verification through text.
The goal is to help WA Notify exposure notification users, alert fellow users, faster about exposure.
By clicking the link sent through the text, it will anonymously alert WA Notify users that they may have been exposed.
According to DOH, people who test positive through their health care provider will receive the text 24 hours after getting their results.
Since Nov. 30, 2020, nearly 1.66 million people have successfully activated WA Notify.
