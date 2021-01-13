The next phase of vaccine distribution in Washington is set to begin in the next few days, according to the state health department.
"We expect to move into phase B1 in a matter of days," Division of Prevention and Community Health Secretary Michelle Roberts said. "You’ll hear more of this accelerated pace very soon."
The B1 phase includes people who are 70-years or older and people 50-years or older in multigenerational households.
Roberts said the vaccine is what will ultimately bring the pandemic to an end.
