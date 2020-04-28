NEZ PERCE, Idaho - Nez Perce County has reached a grim milestone as KHQ continues its exclusive investigation into nursing homes. Now, that investigation is showing a top Idaho official confirmed a problem with long-term care facilities weeks ago.
There have now been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, which means Nez Perce has now seen the most virus-related deaths in the state.
"I shouldn't have to fight that hard to keep my mom alive. It's not fair, it's just not fair." Cathy Voss lost her mom to the coronavirus last Thursday.
She said the Life Care Center of Lewiston failed to give her mom testing in time for treatment to be effective.
The local newspaper has been full of obituaries for Life Care residents and other long-term care facilities in the area - more than three dozen since March.
That timeline coincides with the rise in fatal coronavirus cases reported in Nez Perce County. All of the victims have been elderly between the ages of 70 and 99.
The local health district still won't confirm any connection to a specific location, but in an April 16 interview from the Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, he said a nursing home was the primary source of the contagion.
"Our prayers and thoughts go out to those families, a terrible experience for them, but that seems to be what is driving that, that long-term care facility in Nez Perce County," David Jeppesen said.
Yet, even as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in Nez Perce County, there is still no answer about which deaths Jeppesen may be referring to. In fact, how any facility in Idaho is managing the coronavirus remains protected information, according to the DHW, despite the director's earlier comments.
"DHW is not publicly disclosing the names of long-term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 to protect the privacy of residents," Jeppesen said.
Voss is now pleading for state officials to provide more insight.
"Somebody needs to come in and stop it, they need to contain it and stop it," she said. "I don't think any family should have to go through this."
Seven other states are now reporting COVID-19 cases at nursing homes publicly.
With that transparency has come a greater understanding of the terrible toll the coronavirus has taken on the elderly: more than 50% of COVID-19 deaths in those states came from long-term care facilities.
Conditions at all nursing homes may eventually be made public. Last week, the federal government announced it will now require long-term care facilities to report back on any cases of coronavirus.
In the meantime, we've reached out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to see when the next inspection of the Life Care Center of Lewiston will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.