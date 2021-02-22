Nez Perce County officials are sounding the alarm on domestic violence assaults after the prosecutor's office sees a large increase of cases in 2020.
According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, there was a 26% increase in DV assault cases in 2020 when compared to 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Before 2020, there was an average of 56 cases per year. The county was 71 cases in 2020.
“As a community, we need to watch for warning signs of domestic violence and suicides," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office also saw a 32% increase of suicides in 2020.
County officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has added stress on many individuals and puts people in isolation and financial trouble.
If you or someone you know needs help there are multiple resources:
- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS HOTLINE: 800-669-3176
- SUICIDE CRISIS HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)
- LEWISTON POLICE DEPARTMENT: 208-746-0171
- NEZ PERCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: 208-799-3131