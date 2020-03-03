This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, March 3, 11:45 am:
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health has now updated COVID-19 numbers for the state to include 9 deaths and 27 positive cases.
According to the Department, 21 cases and 8 deaths have been reported from King County while another 6 cases and one death have been reported in Snohomish County.
Previous Coverage:
SEATTLE - A spokesperson from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said that a man who died at the hospital last week was confirmed to have the coronavirus.
KIRO7 reports the announcement came on Tuesday, March 3 and brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Washington to seven.
So far, 15 total cases have been reported in King County with another four cases in Snohomish County.
